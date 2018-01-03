UPDATE: Cause of Polymer Drive strorage facility fire under investigation

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at the self-storage buildings on Polymer Drive.

Six CFD fire companies responded to the fire.

According to the CFD, "Captain Terri Roshell with Quint 8 said three of the storage units on one end of Building A were fully engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading rapidly."

The CFD tells Channel 3 that firefighters had to cut locks or use power saws to gain access to the units to put the blaze out.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in around 20 minutes.

Eight storage units were damaged by the fire. Some adjacent units suffered smoke and water damage.

Most of the units in the building were saved, and no additional storage buildings were damaged.

PREVIOUS STORY: ?Smoke from a fire Wednesday at a storage facility near Shallowford Road and SR-153 obscured the highway for drivers.

The 911 call came in about 12:56 pm for a commercial fire. Chattanooga firefighters are at the Public Storage facility, located at 2200 Polymer Drive.

The cold weather is proving to be another challenge for firefighters, with the temperature near freezing.