Person shot downtown near Hwy 27

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight Tuesday evening.

Dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital.  That person's condition is unknown at this time.

It happened near Highway 27 on West 12th Street. 
 

