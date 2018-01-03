UPDATE: Ooltewah fire claims child's life, sends 3 to hospital - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Ooltewah fire claims child's life, sends 3 to hospital

By Kerry French, Producer
By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
OOLTEWAH, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: An investigation is underway after a child was killed in a house fire in Ooltewah. 

It happened around 5:45 Wednesday morning on Shady Oak Drive. 

Standing in a circle, hand in hand, Shady Oak Drive neighbors prayed. 

Some still in pajamas, others wearing shock on their faces after what unfolded at a home nearby.

“I didn’t have enough clothes on, nor knowledge of the home," Mark Franklin said. "I didn’t know where I was going."

Franklin woke up to a woman screaming. He and others used a ladder to try and reach the family of four inside. 

“I went up the ladder and I stuck my arm through the window and I could feel the hairs on my arms start to melt back," he added. "That’s when I knew it was just too hot. I couldn’t go in."

The mother and father and one child were able to escape, though. 

They were sent to the hospital for observation. 

Crews spent hours searching for a fourth member of their family, a child, who was not able to get out. 

A medical examiner will determine how the child died. 

Amy Maxwell with Hamilton County Emergency Services says it’s important to know your limits if you find yourself in a situation where you’re trying to help.

“But in these kind of dire situations, if you have the ability to try and help, that’s fine," she said. "But you have to remember, you have to think about yourself."

Family members tell Channel 3 both of the adults are hearing impaired. It’s unclear if that played a roll in the fire. 

Family members are collecting clothing for the family. Sizes are: 

Father

  • XL Shirt
  • 38/34 Pants
  • Size 9 Shoes

Mother

  • XL Shirt
  • 2XL Pants
  • Size 9 Shoes

Daughter, age 11

  • M Shirt
  • 10-12 Pants
  • Size 5-6 Shoes

Please e-mail Michelle Heron to work out a place to bring donations. Stay with Ch. 3 for updates on this story. 

