Another cold blast headed our way

Good Wednesday. It is about 10 degrees warmer this morning than yesterday morning and the winds are much lighter as well. With that said, you will step out to temps in the 10s and low 20s so you still want to grab the coat.

This afternoon look for partly cloudy skies, and we will warm at least above freezing making it to about 40 degrees.

Another blast of cold and windy weather will push through Thursday. We will start out in the mid to upper 10s and only make it to about 30 in the afternoon. We will also be a bit windy with winds from the northwest through the day at about 15 mph. That will create some dangerous wind chills and very uncomfortable conditions through the day.

Friday and Saturday will also be cold and dry. Both mornings will be in the low to mid-10s with highs in the low 30s Friday and mid-30s Saturday.

Sunday we will warm a bit climbing to 42 in the afternoon ahead of another front. Clouds and moisture levels will rise through the afternoon.

Monday morning we will see what right now looks to be light rain showers, but some mixed precipitation Monday morning is certainly possible as temps will hover either at or just above freezing. It will turn to just rain late morning into the afternoon with temps getting to near 50.

The rain will taper off Tuesday with temps a few degrees cooler, but not even close to the Arctic air in place this week.

