What the Tech? Tech resolutions - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

What the Tech? Tech resolutions

Posted: Updated:
By Jamey Tucker, Technology Reporter
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

I'm sure you've given a lot of thought to your new year's resolutions. But what about 'tech resolutions'. Some things we should all do better in 2018.

I resolve to read more. As in terms of service agreements. I know they're not interesting and hard to understand, but as you begin using new apps and new websites, it's important to muddle through them. Most free apps share and sell your private information, your contacts, photos and email. Get familiar with how these free apps work, especially free games you download.

I resolve to change in 2018. As in passwords. If you haven't changed them in years, or ever let this be the year you do. Don't use the same password for critical accounts like banking and email and shopping that you use for social media. No words. Use symbols and numbers. Make them hard to guess. Write them down if you have to.

I resolve to keep things tidy. As in the files and apps I've used in the past. Look especially through that list of apps and websites you've signed up through Facebook. They can access share and sell your information. Delete the ones you no longer use.

I'll update the apps on my phone which might prevent a hacker from gaining access to my phone. I'll organize photos and upload them to Google Photos so I can make room on my phone for photos and memories of the new year.

These resolutions can keep your information and your computer safe from the bad guys.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Opportunity in Utah: Mitt Romney eyes political resurgence

    Opportunity in Utah: Mitt Romney eyes political resurgence

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-01-03 21:42:58 GMT
    Eyeing a political resurgence, Mitt Romney sees opportunity to bring new moral conscience to GOP in Washington.More
    Eyeing a political resurgence, Mitt Romney sees opportunity to bring new moral conscience to GOP in Washington.More

  • Hixson Pike water main break causes lane closure

    Hixson Pike water main break causes lane closure

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 4:40 PM EST2018-01-03 21:40:12 GMT
    A water main break in Hixson will take several hours for crews to repair. The break is on the 3400 block of Hixson Pike near Lupton Drive. A spokesperson for Tennessee American Water said: "Yes, there is a main break there. It will take several hours to repair. There will be customers who experience low pressure or no water. We will have one lane closed while the repair is being made. I don’t know exactly how many customers will be impacted. It’s a larger main. 8&r...More
    A water main break in Hixson will take several hours for crews to repair. The break is on the 3400 block of Hixson Pike near Lupton Drive. A spokesperson for Tennessee American Water said: "Yes, there is a main break there. It will take several hours to repair. There will be customers who experience low pressure or no water. We will have one lane closed while the repair is being made. I don’t know exactly how many customers will be impacted. It’s a larger main. 8&r...More

  • Police: Fire at Clintons' NY home, no injuries reported

    Police: Fire at Clintons' NY home, no injuries reported

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 4:26 PM EST2018-01-03 21:26:24 GMT
    Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. AP photoFormer President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. AP photo

    Authorities in New York say a fire broke out briefly at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, but no injuries have been reported. 

    More

    Authorities in New York say a fire broke out briefly at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, but no injuries have been reported. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.