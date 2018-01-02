What the Tech? Tech resolutions

I'm sure you've given a lot of thought to your new year's resolutions. But what about 'tech resolutions'. Some things we should all do better in 2018.

I resolve to read more. As in terms of service agreements. I know they're not interesting and hard to understand, but as you begin using new apps and new websites, it's important to muddle through them. Most free apps share and sell your private information, your contacts, photos and email. Get familiar with how these free apps work, especially free games you download.

I resolve to change in 2018. As in passwords. If you haven't changed them in years, or ever let this be the year you do. Don't use the same password for critical accounts like banking and email and shopping that you use for social media. No words. Use symbols and numbers. Make them hard to guess. Write them down if you have to.

I resolve to keep things tidy. As in the files and apps I've used in the past. Look especially through that list of apps and websites you've signed up through Facebook. They can access share and sell your information. Delete the ones you no longer use.

I'll update the apps on my phone which might prevent a hacker from gaining access to my phone. I'll organize photos and upload them to Google Photos so I can make room on my phone for photos and memories of the new year.

These resolutions can keep your information and your computer safe from the bad guys.