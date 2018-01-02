Rat boards flight at California airport, forces cancellation

The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.

Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight security

Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last year

Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabis

Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety push

The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana

New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowds

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

A New York jury wants to know what happens if it reaches agreement on only some charges against a Turkish banker charged with helping Iran evade U.S. economic sanctions.

Investigators have determined the fatal police shooting of a homeless Navy veteran outside a Southern California convenience store was justified.

An autopsy report shows a 3-year-old girl who went missing from her suburban Dallas home and was later found dead in a culvert died as a result of "homicidal violence.".

A Turkish banker accused of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions has been convicted by a jury in New York after a trial that sowed distrust between the two nations.

Attorneys for two Indonesian fishermen say their human trafficking lawsuit against an American fishing boat owner has been settled.

Brutal winter weather that's brought subzero temperatures to parts of the U.S. is now threatening to dump snow and ice across parts of the South from Florida to the Carolinas that rarely see frozen flurries, much less accumulation.

New York authorities say a fire broke out briefly at the Westchester County home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, but no injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is asking fire victims in some Milwaukee parts to come to them or nearby police stations because of staff shortages.

Voters in two-thirds of the states will be electing governors to new four-year terms this year and could indirectly be shaping the future of Congress for a decade to come.

A 25-year-old Los Angeles has waived extradition proceedings in California and will face a Kansas charge that he made a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Wichita resident.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Alaska Airlines is calling in an exterminator after the company says a rat boarded one of its planes at Oakland International Airport in California and forced it to cancel the flight.

The airline says passengers were boarding the Portland, Oregon-bound flight Tuesday when the rat jumped from the jetway onto the plane.

Passengers already on board came off, and the plane was taken out of service. Most of the 110 passengers scheduled to take the flight were rebooked on a later flight to Portland.

Alaska Airlines says it will resume using the plane when a professional exterminator certifies it is rodent-free. The aircraft will also be inspected for any damage.

