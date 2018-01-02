Weeki Wachee looks for new mermaids - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Weeki Wachee looks for new mermaids

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo courtesy of weekiwachee.com Photo courtesy of weekiwachee.com

SPRINGHILL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida state park is looking for new mermaids. Or at least humans who can pretend to be mermaids.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will hold auditions Jan. 13 for its world-famous mermaid squad. There are currently 17 performing mermaids and three princes.

The Weeki Wachee mermaids perform underwater year-round in 72-degree spring water from the head of the Weeki Wachee river. The show debuted in 1947 in a limestone theater built below the spring’s surface.

The park expects at least 50 women to come for the first round of auditions, which includes a 300-yard (274-meter) endurance swim and up to 15 minutes of treading water. Passing candidates will be invited back for an underwater audition, where they’ll have to show they can move like mermaids.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.