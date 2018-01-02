Keep exercising, even when it's cold - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Keep exercising, even when it's cold

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

If the frigid temperatures have you rethinking exercising outdoors, some doctors and gym owners say the cold may not be bad for your health as long as you don't have a pre-existing condition.

The very cold weather on Tuesday had a class at Chattanooga Functional Fitness staying inside, but co-owner Chase Whited says this isn't always the case during the winter.

"I'll give them the choice. If you want to run outside, go ahead," Whited says. "But if you want to stay inside and do your cardio portion of the workout on the rower, I'm perfectly happy with that."

The gym is heated this time of year, and Whited says he doesn't mind making adjustments if it keeps his clients happy.

"Our mission is just to live a healthier lifestyle," Whited adds. "It's not to learn how to run better in the cold."

If this is your mission, however, Dr. Eugene Ryan at Parkridge Medical Center says be sure to dress in layers.

"Your base layer, then lightweight, heavyweight and big heavy jacket," Dr. Ryan explains. "Because as you exercise you'll be generating more heat, and you'll be peeling off the layers."

Wear a hat which you can pull over your ears. Wear a scarf pulled over your mouth to protect your face and keep you from inhaling the cold air. Also, wear fabrics like nylon, spandex and gore-tex, which pull moisture and sweat away from your body.

He also says to be careful when you finish your workout.

"Once you do stop running, you will have to put your clothes back on to make sure you're not going to get chilled quickly," Dr. Ryan adds.

Know your limitations and watch for the following signs of hypothermia, which Dr. Ryan calls the "umbles":

  • "Grumbles," which means you're not having fun and the cold is starting to hurt too much
  •  "Fumbles," meaning you're hands are feeling numb and you have trouble grabbing your phone or keys
  • "Stumbles," meaning you start tripping over your feet
  • "Tumbles," meaning you fall

If you experience any of these, go inside somewhere to get warm.

As long as you prepare, Dr. Ryan says don't stop exercising outdoors or indoors  just because it's winter. Your body will burn a few extra calories.

"If you do the same one mile run in the summer you won't burn as many calories as the one mile run in winter, just because you're trying to stay warm," Dr. Ryan says.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Opportunity in Utah: Mitt Romney eyes political resurgence

    Opportunity in Utah: Mitt Romney eyes political resurgence

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-01-03 21:42:58 GMT
    Eyeing a political resurgence, Mitt Romney sees opportunity to bring new moral conscience to GOP in Washington.More
    Eyeing a political resurgence, Mitt Romney sees opportunity to bring new moral conscience to GOP in Washington.More

  • Hixson Pike water main break causes lane closure

    Hixson Pike water main break causes lane closure

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 4:40 PM EST2018-01-03 21:40:12 GMT
    A water main break in Hixson will take several hours for crews to repair. The break is on the 3400 block of Hixson Pike near Lupton Drive. A spokesperson for Tennessee American Water said: "Yes, there is a main break there. It will take several hours to repair. There will be customers who experience low pressure or no water. We will have one lane closed while the repair is being made. I don’t know exactly how many customers will be impacted. It’s a larger main. 8&r...More
    A water main break in Hixson will take several hours for crews to repair. The break is on the 3400 block of Hixson Pike near Lupton Drive. A spokesperson for Tennessee American Water said: "Yes, there is a main break there. It will take several hours to repair. There will be customers who experience low pressure or no water. We will have one lane closed while the repair is being made. I don’t know exactly how many customers will be impacted. It’s a larger main. 8&r...More

  • Police: Fire at Clintons' NY home, no injuries reported

    Police: Fire at Clintons' NY home, no injuries reported

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 4:26 PM EST2018-01-03 21:26:24 GMT
    Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. AP photoFormer President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. AP photo

    Authorities in New York say a fire broke out briefly at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, but no injuries have been reported. 

    More

    Authorities in New York say a fire broke out briefly at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, but no injuries have been reported. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.