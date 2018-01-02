School bus firm settles rape lawsuit against ex-driver - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

School bus firm settles rape lawsuit against ex-driver

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
File photo of Alex Rodriquez. File photo of Alex Rodriquez.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A school bus company has settled a lawsuit against an ex-school bus driver who pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Catherine White, the minor's family attorney, tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press the settlement by Durham School Services in Alexander Rodriguez's case will likely be confidential. A Hamilton County Civil Court filing says the agreement was reached Dec. 12.

Durham employed Rodriguez until he faced charges of driving the girl to a motel and forcibly raping her in March 2015.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated statutory rape in July 2016. He received four years probation.

In the March 2016 lawsuit, the girl's family claimed Durham improperly hired Rodriguez in 2013 after he pleaded guilty to drug and illegal gun possession felonies in 2004 in New Jersey.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Opportunity in Utah: Mitt Romney eyes political resurgence

    Opportunity in Utah: Mitt Romney eyes political resurgence

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-01-03 21:42:58 GMT
    Eyeing a political resurgence, Mitt Romney sees opportunity to bring new moral conscience to GOP in Washington.More
    Eyeing a political resurgence, Mitt Romney sees opportunity to bring new moral conscience to GOP in Washington.More

  • Hixson Pike water main break causes lane closure

    Hixson Pike water main break causes lane closure

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 4:40 PM EST2018-01-03 21:40:12 GMT
    A water main break in Hixson will take several hours for crews to repair. The break is on the 3400 block of Hixson Pike near Lupton Drive. A spokesperson for Tennessee American Water said: "Yes, there is a main break there. It will take several hours to repair. There will be customers who experience low pressure or no water. We will have one lane closed while the repair is being made. I don’t know exactly how many customers will be impacted. It’s a larger main. 8&r...More
    A water main break in Hixson will take several hours for crews to repair. The break is on the 3400 block of Hixson Pike near Lupton Drive. A spokesperson for Tennessee American Water said: "Yes, there is a main break there. It will take several hours to repair. There will be customers who experience low pressure or no water. We will have one lane closed while the repair is being made. I don’t know exactly how many customers will be impacted. It’s a larger main. 8&r...More

  • Police: Fire at Clintons' NY home, no injuries reported

    Police: Fire at Clintons' NY home, no injuries reported

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 4:26 PM EST2018-01-03 21:26:24 GMT
    Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. AP photoFormer President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. AP photo

    Authorities in New York say a fire broke out briefly at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, but no injuries have been reported. 

    More

    Authorities in New York say a fire broke out briefly at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, but no injuries have been reported. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.