School bus firm settles rape lawsuit against ex-driver

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A school bus company has settled a lawsuit against an ex-school bus driver who pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Catherine White, the minor's family attorney, tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press the settlement by Durham School Services in Alexander Rodriguez's case will likely be confidential. A Hamilton County Civil Court filing says the agreement was reached Dec. 12.

Durham employed Rodriguez until he faced charges of driving the girl to a motel and forcibly raping her in March 2015.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated statutory rape in July 2016. He received four years probation.

In the March 2016 lawsuit, the girl's family claimed Durham improperly hired Rodriguez in 2013 after he pleaded guilty to drug and illegal gun possession felonies in 2004 in New Jersey.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.