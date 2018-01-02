Do mittens or gloves keep your hands warmer? And other winter wear questions

If you're going to spend any time out in these cold temperatures, you need to protect your body.

10News wanted to verify if wearing mittens will keep your hands warmer than wearing gloves, and other winter-weather wear questions.

Bret Smith is a 30-year manager of Alpine Ski Center in West Knoxville, and said mittens will, in fact, keep your hands and fingers warmer than gloves.

"It keeps your fingers together, so the heat from each finger keeps it from getting exposed as well," Smith said.

Dr. Deaver Shattuck, a physician at Blount Memorial Hospital, said mittens make it easier to share heat.

"The heat from the dorsum and ventrum of your hand and your wrist can be shared by the fingers as well," Dr. Shattuck said.

So, 10News considers mittens keeping your hands warm to be true.

Next, some people believe wearing two pairs of socks will keep their feet warmer.

The experts we spoke to say wearing two pairs of socks can make your feet sweat more.

"Actually a thinner sock will be warmer than two pairs of thicker socks," Smith said.

Or, it doesn't allow enough room for your toes to move around.

"You're just not giving any room at all to save any heat," Shattuck said.

So, 10News calls that idea false.

Finally, many believe wearing layers underneath your coat will keep you warmer.