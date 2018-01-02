Pipes frozen? Here's what you should do now

Authorities in New York say a fire broke out briefly at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, but no injuries have been reported.More
Some schools have closed for the day or will delay the start of classes.More
The Hamilton County Medical Examiner is working to determine the child's cause of death.More
Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight Tuesday evening.More
At least 70 attendees of what was billed to be a lingerie-themed birthday party have been arrested in Georgia.More
Police spokeswoman Evie West says the worker, 28-year-old Raymond McCann was found unresponsive by a coworker.More
A couple things you need to do tonight, let your faucets drip and remember to keep the door to your laundry room open to protect the pipes to your washer.More
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Meadow View Drive about 3:00am Monday.More
Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.More
Three men were arrested at the Cinema One in early December.More
Moving north from Florida, parts of Georgia and the Carolinas also could get a bit of snow.More
