Two North Georgia power outages leave hundreds in the dark and cold

An early morning power outage temporarily left hundreds of North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation customers in the dark and cold Tuesday morning.

Temperatures dipped into the single digits overnight in some areas.

The North Georgia EMC posted on their Facebook page Tuesday morning that the two outages were resolved within a few hours in each instance.

The first outage was in the Kensington/Rock Spring area, and was caused by an issue with the station fiber link on phase B and the associated breaker, according to the post. The outage occurred at approximately 2:30am and all power was restored by about 4:50am.

The second outage was in the Wallaceville area and happened at 7:00am, impacting 480 members of the North Georgia EMC. Crews rebuilt the line and power was restored within two hours.

The outages came on the heels of a regional request by the Tennessee Valley Authority for customers to conserve power during this cold spell.