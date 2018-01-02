UPDATE: Utility companies urging people to conserve energy during cold snap

A Tennessee prison lost its main heating source on a frigid New Year's Day, and officials are trying to keep inmates and employees warm with extra blankets and portable heaters.More
A Tennessee prison lost its main heating source on a frigid New Year's Day, and officials are trying to keep inmates and employees warm with extra blankets and portable heaters.More
When temperatures are below freezing all day long the chances of pipes bursting increase as well as the damages to your home.More
When temperatures are below freezing all day long the chances of pipes bursting increase as well as the damages to your home.More
At least 70 attendees of what was billed to be a lingerie-themed birthday party have been arrested in Georgia.More
At least 70 attendees of what was billed to be a lingerie-themed birthday party have been arrested in Georgia.More
Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.More
Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.More
A man was killed and another injured in a crash in McMinn County Monday afternoon.More
A man was killed and another injured in a crash in McMinn County Monday afternoon.More
There are 16 new laws going into place in Tennessee on January 1, 2018.More
There are 16 new laws going into place in Tennessee on January 1, 2018.More
Utility companies urging customers to conserve their energy consumption to save money and prevent interruptions in service.More
Utility companies urging customers to conserve their energy consumption to save money and prevent interruptions in service.More
Police spokeswoman Evie West says the worker, 28-year-old Raymond McCann was found unresponsive by a coworker.More
Police spokeswoman Evie West says the worker, 28-year-old Raymond McCann was found unresponsive by a coworker.More
The shooting happened at Falcon View Apartments on East Palestine Avenue in Madison.More
The shooting happened at Falcon View Apartments on East Palestine Avenue in Madison.More
Some schools have closed for the day or will delay the start of classes.More
Some schools have closed for the day or will delay the start of classes.More
After a holiday season filled with gifts, travel and dining out, now is the time to start focusing on improving your financial situation in 2018 — and boosting your savings. Here are four ways to save in the new year — with simple tips for every season — that can help you start stashing a significant sum right way. Winter - Save $20 a week via automatic transfer from checking to savings. This winter, focus on putting your savings strategy on autopilot. Save ...More
After a holiday season filled with gifts, travel and dining out, now is the time to start focusing on improving your financial situation in 2018 — and boosting your savings. Here are four ways to save in the new year — with simple tips for every season — that can help you start stashing a significant sum right way. Winter - Save $20 a week via automatic transfer from checking to savings. This winter, focus on putting your savings strategy on autopilot. Save ...More