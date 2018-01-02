One person shot, killed in Marion County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

One person shot, killed in Marion County

By WRCB Staff
JASPER, TN (WRCB) -

A shooting in Marion County Tuesday morning leaves one person dead.

The Marion County Sheriff's tells us that one person is in custody and the TBI has been called in to help with the investigation. 
We'll continue to update this story as information becomes available. 
 

