McMinn Co. crash kills one man, sends another to hospital

A man was killed and another injured in a crash in McMinn County Monday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a car was stopped on State Highway 39, attempting to turn left on to County Road 452.

A witness said Jerry Freeman came around a curve and swerved to the right in an attempt to miss the vehicle but instead, the driver overcorrected and hit the car head-on.

Freeman was killed and the driver of the other car, Edward Mitchell, was airlifted to the hospital.

