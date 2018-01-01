McMinn Co. crash kills one man, sends another to hospital - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McMinn Co. crash kills one man, sends another to hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Emily Kulick, Producer
ATHENS, McMINN COUNTY -

A man was killed and another injured in a crash in McMinn County Monday afternoon. 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a car was stopped on State Highway 39, attempting to turn left on to County Road 452.

A witness said Jerry Freeman came around a curve and swerved to the right in an attempt to miss the vehicle but instead, the driver overcorrected and hit the car head-on. 

Freeman was killed and the driver of the other car, Edward Mitchell, was airlifted to the hospital. 

