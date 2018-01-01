Death investigation underway in Bradley Co. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Death investigation underway in Bradley Co.

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

The Cleveland Police Department is investigating how a man died.

Sgt. Evie West told Channel 3 that his body was found at 386 Industrial Drive in Cleveland at 5:00 pm Monday.

The victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story.

