First Chattanooga baby of 2018 born Monday morning

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga's first baby of 2018 was born Monday morning.

Darryon Woods entered the world at Erlanger Baroness Hospital at 6:03 am.

I'd like to say I just think he just wanted to come when he wanted to," Darryon's mom, Stephanie Woods said. "I didn't do anything special. He wanted to be a New Year's baby."

Baby Darryon is Stephanie Wood's third child.

Both mom and baby are doing well. 

