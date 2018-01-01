UPDATE: East Ridge Police identify, charge purse thief

UPDATE: According to the East Ridge Police Department, "the pictured male has been identified, charged, and the property has been returned to its rightful owner."

The ERPD would like to thank the community for their help identifying the suspect.

PREVIOUS STORY: The East Ridge Police Department needs your help identifying a man who is suspected to have stolen a purse.

The incident happened at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in East Ridge.

If you know who this man is or where police can find him, please call Officer Chambers at 423-867-3718. You can also send a message to the ERPD on Facebook.