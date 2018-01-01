UPDATE: East Ridge Police identify, charge purse thief - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: East Ridge Police identify, charge purse thief

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
Photos courtesy of the ERPD Photos courtesy of the ERPD
Photo courtesy of the ERPD Photo courtesy of the ERPD
Photo courtesy of the ERPD Photo courtesy of the ERPD
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: According to the East Ridge Police Department, "the pictured male has been identified, charged, and the property has been returned to its rightful owner."

The ERPD would like to thank the community for their help identifying the suspect.

PREVIOUS STORY: The East Ridge Police Department needs your help identifying a man who is suspected to have stolen a purse.

The incident happened at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in East Ridge.

If you know who this man is or where police can find him, please call Officer Chambers at 423-867-3718. You can also send a message to the ERPD on Facebook. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.