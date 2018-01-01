Lee University turns 100 years old

Today marks the 100th anniversary of Lee University.

It all started back on January 1, 1918, when 12 students met in a classroom to form the school's inaugural class.

Today, the university has a little more than five thousand students enrolled.

Lee University will celebrate its centennial anniversary throughout 2018.

“In the life of a university, a 100th anniversary is as big as it gets,” Lee University President, Dr. Paul Conn, said. “This is certainly true of Lee. We have a story worth celebrating, and we look forward to doing it all year with friends and supporters.”

The major institutional milestone will be commemorated by the school starting in January and continuing until the culminating event, "Celebration," which will be held homecoming weekend, November 2rd and 3rd.