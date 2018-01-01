UPDATE: Food Lion and Food City recalling buttermilk biscuits

UPDATE: Food City has also recalled their Valu Time and Food Club biscuits.

PREVIOUS STORY: SALISBURY (WECT) - Food Lion is voluntarily recalling its Food Lion brand homestyle buttermilk biscuits after being notified by its manufacturer the product may contain listeria monocytogenes, the company announced Friday.

Food Lion officials say while there have been no reports of illnesses to date, the biscuits are being recalled as a precaution after the T. Marzetti Company said there was a possible contamination issue with listeria monocytogenes at one of its plants.

Food Lion is recalling all dates of the biscuits.

Customers are urged to return the product to their local store for a full refund. Customers also can call Food Lion's customer support center at 1-800-210-9569.