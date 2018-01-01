She's back! Mariah Carey finds 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' redemption

No one dropped the ball when Mariah Carey took the stage in Time Square this time around!

On Sunday night, the singer headlined "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" for the second year in a row, and while — just like last year — all the morning-after buzz is about her performance, this year, it's for all the right reasons.

The 47-year-old was decked in a sparkling nude gown, a knee-length white fur coat and enough jewels to compete with the Time Square Ball as she made her way to the mic to wow the crowd.

There Carey belted out a completely lip-sync-free rendition of her very first hit, "Vision of Love," before launching into her 1993 single, "Hero."

A tweet from the show declared the performance a "take two" from Carey, and she clearly aced it after a shaky first effort.

Last time the superstar singer took center stage for the "Rockin'" event , what followed was a disastrous set that ended with her giving up on the act while prerecorded vocals continued on without her. Carey later said that it left her "mortified."

She and Dick Clark Productions couldn't agree as to who was at fault for the technical difficulties, however both parties put it all in the past for the latest bash.

This time, the show was a big success, but it wasn't exactly problem-free.

After her first song, Carey told the audience, "I just want to take a sip of tea, if they'll let me. They told me there would be tea." A quick glance around the stage proved otherwise.

"Ugh, it's a disaster!" she said. "OK, well we'll just have to rough it. I'm going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea. "

Of course, no one could accuse the hit maker of being just like everybody else, and rest assured, eventually, she got her beverage as promised.