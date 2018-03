An early morning fire in Brainerd was the first of the year for the Chattanooga Fire Department.

The call came in at 1:58 AM as a vehicle fire with structural endangerment at 5600 Old Mission Rd.

Squad 13 was first on the scene.

Captain Kieth Liles reported a fully involved vehicle with flames moving into the house.

Additional companies were dispatched.

Firefighters secured a water supply from a nearby hydrant and the fire was quickly controlled and extinguished.

There were no reported injuries and the cause is still under investigation.