The beginning of 2018 in Chattanooga saw two separate stabbings in a 6 hour period.

The latest one happened just before 4:00 a.m. Monday.

Dispatch says a man showed up at Fire Hall 20 with a stab wound.

He was treated at the fire hall before being taken to the hospital.

The first stabbing happened around 10:40 Saturday night.

Chattanooga police were called to the hospital when the person showed up injured.

This stabbing happened on Beulah Drive.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.