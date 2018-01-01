UPDATE: GBI charges 911 caller in deadly officer-involved shooting in Rossville

UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested an Alabama woman for the false report of a crime that led to an officer involved shooting in Rossville on New Years Day.

A release from the GBI says 65-year-old Dorothy Gass, of Higdon, Alabama, called 911 to report that her daughter-in-law, Amy Gass, was going to kill her children and then kill herself.

Walker County deputies responded to 147 Meadowview Lane after receiving her call.

The release says when deputies responded to the home they found Amy Gass’ father, Mark Steven Parkinson, with a handgun. During the encounter, Parkinson pointed the weapon at a deputy, who then shot Parkinson.

Parkinson died from his wounds.

The GBI’s investigation found no evidence that Amy Gass threatened her children or herself.

Dorothy Gass was charged with one misdemeanor count of false report of a crime. Gass turned herself into the Walker County Jail where she was released on her own recognizance.

We now know the 911 call that led to a Rossville man's death came from his son-in-law's mother.

Mark Parkinson was shot and killed by a Walker County sheriff's deputy on New Year’s Day.

GBI investigators said Dorothy Gass called 911 from Higdon, Alabama, roughly 30 miles away from Parkinson’s home.

Gass reportedly said a woman inside Parkinson’s Rossville home was threatening to harm herself and her two children.

Investigators won't release that call.

The navy veteran will be buried at the Chattanooga National Cemetery this week, as the GBI investigates why Gass called police prompting officers to check his home in the middle of the night.

Deputy John Chandler said he saw Parkinson in the house with a weapon when he arrived around 3 am. Chandler said he announced he was with the Walker County Sheriff's Office before Parkinson pointed the weapon at him.

A family friend previous told Channel 3 after the shooting Parkinson’s wife told her he died protecting his family.

The GBI said the deputy tells a different story, saying he fired multiple shots, killing Parkinson, because he presented a threat when he pointed a weapon at him.

The GBI will decide if the shooting was justified, as investigators now try to determine if the call that started it all was malicious or genuine.

Under department policy, Deputy Chandler is on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

A spokesperson for the GBI said Gass could be charged if they determine she made a false report.

We continue our efforts to reach Gass to talk about that 911 call.

The GBI has identified the origin of the 911 call that prompted officers to check on the Parkinson's Rossville home.

According to GBI Special Agent in Charge Greg Ramey, the call was made by a woman in Higdon, AL.

The GBI has identified the caller as Dorothy Gass. She is the mother-in-law of the victim's daughter.

Investigators are looking into whether or not this 911 call was made with any malicious intent.

New details about the moments leading up to a New Year's Day deadly shooting in Rossville have been released. Mark Parkinson was killed Monday in a shooting involving a police officer.

Walker County deputies responded to a welfare check on Meadow View Drive. When they arrived, they saw Parkinson raise a gun from inside his home toward officers. But family friends tell us, that's not how the morning unfolded.

The GBI confirms that the initial 911 call did not come from inside the Parkinson family home. They are currently investigating who made the call and why.

“It was just devastating, my heart just sank,” family friend Ashley Bryan said.

Bryan said it was a fake 911 call from someone outside the home that prompted officers to check on this Rossville home. She said the family was asleep when they heard banging on their front door.

"He might have been asleep when they said ‘Walker County Sheriff's Office,'" Bryan said. "Now that you are awake, do you really hear that with the dogs going crazy? I do not know. According to his wife, he never saw it coming."

The grandfather of two was a Navy veteran who worked as a nurse. Friends said he always wanted to help and protect his family.

“When I talked to his wife last night, she told me that he died protecting us," Bryan added. "I said, he would have done it today, tomorrow, and the next day.”

Four years ago, the Bryan family purchased their home from Parkinson and his wife. That's when the families developed a close relationship.

“They said this is the home we want you to raise your kids in," Bryan explained. "They said we want you to have the experience with this home because we love it. That has always been special to me, but now even more so.”

It's memories like that the Bryans will hold on to, while the family searches for answers.

“Not that family," Bryan said. "Not that family. That doesn't happen to people like that.”

The officer involved is Deputy John Chandler. He's been with the Walker County Sheriff's Office for about a year. Per department policy, he is on paid administrative leave.

A GBI spokesperson said if they determine someone maliciously called 911, that person could be charged with false report of a crime.

The Georgia Bureau Investigation confirms that 65-year-old Mark Steven Parkinson was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Meadowview Drive in Walker County. A spokesperson for the GBI says the deadly shooting involves a member of the Walker County Sheriff's Office.

The GBI is leading the investigation, officials say early Monday morning at about 3:15 a.m. Walker County deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadowview Drive in Rossville, GA for a welfare check after a 911 call was made. The caller said a female at the home was threatening to kill herself and her children.

When Deputy John Chandler arrived he saw Parkinson in the home with a weapon. The GBI said, deputies announced multiple times that they were from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. Parkinson pointed the weapon at Deputy Chandler and that is when Deputy Chandler fired multiple shots at Parkinson.

No officers were injured during this incident. Parkinson will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Per policy, Deputy Chandler has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

