UPDATE: GBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Rossville

UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau Investigation confirms that 65-year-old Mark Steven Parkinson was killed during an officer involved shooting on Meadowview Drive in Walker County. A spokesperson for the GBI says the deadly shooting involves a member of the Walker County Sheriff's Office.

The GBI is leading the investigation, officials say early Monday morning at about 3:15 a.m. Walker County deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadowview Drive in Rossville, GA for a welfare check after a 911 call was made. The caller said a female at the home was threatening to kill herself and her children.

When Deputy John Chandler arrived he saw Parkinson in the home with a weapon. The GBI said, deputies announced multiple times that they were from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. Parkinson pointed the weapon at Deputy Chandler and that is when Deputy Chandler fired multiple shots at Parkinson.

No officers were injured during this incident. Parkinson will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau Investigation confirms that one man died in an officer-involved shooting on Meadowview Drive in Walker County.

A spokesperson for the GBI says the deadly shooting involves a member of the Walker County Sheriff's Office.

PREVIOUS STORY: At least one person was killed overnight in an officer-involved shooting in Walker County.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Meadowview Drive about 3:00am Monday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will lead the resulting investigation.