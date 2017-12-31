UPDATE: Dangerously cold weather freezes the Tennessee Valley

Good Monday and Happy New year! It is a frigid start to 2018 with numerous WIND CHILL ADVISORIES in effect through the morning. Temps when you step outside will be in the 10s, but with north winds at 10-15 mph it is feeling close to zero. As we progress through the day, temps will get to the upper 20s this afternoon with wind chills not getting out of the 10s.

Tonight will be even colder as we drop to 11 degrees Tuesday morning. We will get to 34 in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Of course, we want to take care of the pets, and make sure the pipes are properly wrapped. Also, drink plenty of water. With the air as dry as it is, the moisture will quickly evaporate from your skin and cause you to have dry skin and possibly headaches.

Wednesday we will have another front moving through. Ahead of that we will get to 42 for our high. The air is so dry that we will see no precipitation from this front, but another shot of cold air will move in.

Thursday we will start in the mid-10s, and then climb to only 32 in the afternoon.

Friday and Saturday will both sport morning lows in the 10s and afternoon highs in the mid-30s. Sunday we will warm to 45 ahead of another front that could bring some rain showers Sunday evening.

