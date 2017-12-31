5 Colorado deputies shot, 1 fatally, in 'ambush' attack

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

On the last day of the calendar year, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has surpassed "Beauty and the Beast" as the top grossing film in North America in 2017.

Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.

Costa Rica seeks cause of plane crash that killed 10 from US

The roses are ready and the skies will be blue in Southern California on New Year's Day for the 129th annual Rose Parade.

Throngs of revelers and celebs will pack into Times Square to watch the glittering crystal ball drop and a ton of confetti rain down to celebrate the end of 2017.

Years after police in one North Carolina city destroyed hundreds of rape kits, they did something unusual: They enlisted the help of a rape crisis group and together, they called the victims and told them that the evidence was gone.

Police: Less gun violence in Chicago in 2017, but number of homicides still topped 600 for only the second time in more than a decade.

Mayor Marty Walsh has taken the oath of office for a second term as Boston's chief executive.

Baltimore has broken its per-capita homicide record in 2017 as city gunmen killed for drugs, cash, payback, and just for the hell of it.

Authorities in suburban Denver are investigating what led a 37-year-old man to fire more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff's deputies, killing one and injuring four others.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - A man fired more than 100 rounds at sheriff's deputies early Sunday, killing one and injuring four others, before being fatally shot himself in what authorities called an ambush. Two civilians were also injured.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said the shooting occurred at a home at the Copper Canyon Apartments, a landscaped complex in Highlands Ranch, 16 miles (28 kilometers) south of Denver.

The suspect was well-known to authorities but Spurlock declined to name him until his identity was confirmed. Authorities had left the home about four hours earlier to address a noise complaint and returned to in response to reports of a disturbance at the home.

"I do know that all of them were shot very, very quickly. They all went down almost within seconds of each other, so it was more of an ambush-type of attack on our officers," Spurlock said. "He knew we were coming and we obviously let him know that we were there."

The wounded deputies tried to pull the fallen officer, identified as Zack Parrish, out of the line of further gunfire but were unable to because of their own injuries and to "crawl to safety," Spurlock said.

Parrish, 29, a married father of two young children, had been with the department for about seven months. Spurlock called him a "good kid" who was eager to work.

"His wife told me today that he loved this job more than he had loved any job he ever had," the sheriff said.

The four injured officers, who range in age from 28 to 41, were in stable condition, and the two civilian injuries were not life-threatening.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said his son, Douglas County sheriff's deputy Jeff Pelle, underwent surgery from injuries suffered in the attack and was recovering.

President Donald Trump expressed sorrow, writing on Twitter, "My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @dcsheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all!"

The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.

Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat reported from San Diego.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.