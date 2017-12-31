Grundy Co. Sheriff's deputy, suspect taken to hospital following Saturday chase

A Saturday night car chase led to a Grundy County Sheriff's deputy and the suspect being taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Clint Shrum said that the chase started as a traffic stop in Palmer to see if the driver was under the influence.

When deputies attempted to stop the Oldsmobile, the driver, 66-year-old Freddie M. Meeks, fled.

The pursuit continued into Whitwell and Sequatchie County. Meeks then went onto Daus Mountain Road, which leads back to Grundy County.

"A sheriff’s deputy approaching from the opposite direction had pulled onto a logging road to allow the pursuit to make passage," Sheriff Shrum said. "The suspect vehicle ran off the roadway and struck the deputies vehicle in the driver’s side."

The deputy was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has been released.

Meeks was also transported and remains in the hospital for observation.

Meeks was out of jail on bond at the time of the chase for a prior incident that occurred on December 14th. He was also arrested on October 26, 2017, after fleeing the scene of a crash and evading arrest.

Sheriff Shrum said that Meeks is currently required to wear a GPS monitor on additional charges out of Marion County.

Meeks is facing charges of DUI, vehicular assault and evading felony arrest for Saturday's incident.