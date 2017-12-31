The New Year's Day Supermoon is extra special

The 2nd of the trilogy of Supermoons occurs New Year's Day night. You'll remember the 1st of the trilogy was a few weeks back on December 3rd.

This Supermoon is extra special.

Moonrise is at 5:49 pm EST on Monday. At 5:00 pm EST, the moon will be in extreme perigee. Perigee is when it's at the closest point to earth. Tomorrow, January 1st, however, at this time, the moon will be at the closest point to earth in 20 years. The last time it was this close was in 1998. It was 221,559 miles away.

The moon will appear larger and look brighter on Monday night. However, through January 7th, it will still look almost full in a waning gibbous, and will still appear larger and brighter through next weekend, if skies allot.

The arctic high that settles over us this week should allow for clear skies and good viewing conditions. Cold, but good for sky watchers.

This particular full moon is called a "Wolf" Full Moon per the Farmer's Almanac. The full moon after December 22nd gets its name from wolves howling during this time of year near Native American tribes, wanting food during scarce times in the dead cold of winter.

If you miss tomorrow evening's Supermoon event, you'll be able to see it again on January 31st. A "blue" Supermoon occurs at this time, getting its name blue from occurring twice in one month.

