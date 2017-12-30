McCallie and Baylor girls defend Best of Preps Championship Titl - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McCallie and Baylor girls defend Best of Preps Championship Title

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
The McCallie boys basketball team won their third straight Best of Preps Tournament Championship Saturday. The Blue Tornado defeated rival Baylor 49-39 and improved to 15-0 on the season. 

The Baylor Lady Raiders also defended their Best of Preps Tournament Title. The Baylor girls came back from behind the second half to beat Meigs Co. 50-42, winning their sixth straight Best of Preps Championship.

