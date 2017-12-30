McCallie and Baylor girls defend Best of Preps Championship Title

It was Championship Saturday for the Best of Preps Basketball Tournament.More
It was Championship Saturday for the Best of Preps Basketball Tournament.More
Cold shooting and turnover troubles led to a 73-56 loss for the Chattanooga Mocs opening Southern Conference play at Samford.More
Cold shooting and turnover troubles led to a 73-56 loss for the Chattanooga Mocs opening Southern Conference play at Samford.More
After a late surge by Arkansas, No. 19 Tennessee came up short in overtime, 95-93, at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.More
After a late surge by Arkansas, No. 19 Tennessee came up short in overtime, 95-93, at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.More