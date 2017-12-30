Mocs Open SoCon Play with 73-56 Loss at Samford

BIRMINGHAM---Cold shooting and turnover troubles led to a 73-56 loss for the Chattanooga Mocs opening Southern Conference play at Samford. It came in a key stretch in the second half.

Nat Dixon’s three-pointer at 12:16 made it a 10-point Bulldog lead, 57-47. The Mocs went 0-8 from the field with six turnovers over the next 8:46 of clock time. The 12-1 run put the game out of reach.

Rodney Chatman’s 15 points led the Chattanooga contingent in double digits. Joshua Phillips scored 12 in his first start with 10 apiece from Makinde London and Nat Dixon. Justin Coleman keyed Samford’s win with 28 points, six assists and three steals.

It was a see-saw game early with six lead changes in the opening 14-plus minutes. Coleman’s jumper at 5:41 of the first half ignited a 17-5 spurt to close the half with a 41-30 lead.

Chatman opened the second frame with three triples along with a Phillips jumper to cut the margin to 47-41 with 16:27 to play. Coleman scored six straight points to end the threat as the deficit never got back into single digits.

The Mocs shot just 35.0 percent from the field making 21 of 60 attempts. Thirty-six of the 56 points scored came from the 3pt arc. Samford made a season-best 61.7 percent (29-47).

"We shot 36 threes which I thought was too many,” Coach Lamont Paris stated. “We allowed too many layups on defense. I'm concerned that we gave them 73 points. We didn't do a good job defensively.

“We have a thin margin of error for this team, and we were significantly below that today. We didn't give ourselves a chance tonight. We need to be better than that."

ON THE RECORD

Chattanooga is 6-8, 0-1 in the SoCon – Samford is 5-9, 1-0.