Bradford Health Services offers free rides for impaired drivers

Bradford Health Services is working to keep the roads safe over the New Year's holiday weekend.

Bradford will drive impaired drivers home free of charge.

According to a Bradford spokesperson, "staff and patrons at restaurants, bars and lounges may call for a free ride home for anyone impaired to drive."

As long as you live within 30 miles of Bradford's location on Shallowford Road, you can utilize the service.

"Every one person that we keep from driving intoxicated, that's one person safer on the street, so that could affect many in the community, and that's what we're hoping to do," Scott Berry, Community Outreach Representative for Bradford Health Services, said.

For more information on Bradford's Free Ride Home campaign, call 423-892-2639.