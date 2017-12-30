Cleveland Police make arrests in robbery of Domino's driver

Cleveland Police arrested three people on aggravated robbery and criminal conspiracy charges.

Just before 9:00 pm Friday, dispatch received a call that a Domino's driver was unconscious at the Blythewood Apartments, which are located at 3708 Stephens Road.

Officers were told that a handgun, knife and pizzas were stolen from the driver.

Officers were also told that the suspects may have entered a nearby apartment following the robbery.

Officers were unable to make contact with the people inside the suspected apartment.

The Cleveland Police Department's SWAT team was called to the scene. They began negotiating with the people inside the apartment. Two people exited the apartment and gave officers permission to enter.

Inside, they found the stolen items and several other individuals.

18-year-old Kevin Bowens, 22-year-old Marques Jimerson and 19-year-old Matthew Garman were all arrested for the crime.