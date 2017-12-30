East TN grandfather breaks down after learning great grandson wi - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East TN grandfather breaks down after learning great grandson will be named after him

By WBIR
An East Tennessee grandfather got a letter on Christmas Day that brought him to tears.

Marvin Wilson, 84, got a letter from his grandson Aaron telling him how much he has meant to him throughout his life. His daughter was filming as he read the letter out loud, holding back tears.

Wilson keeps reading and learns his great-grandson, due in April, will be named after him.

