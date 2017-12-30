East TN grandfather breaks down after learning great grandson will be named after him

Bradford Health Services is working to keep the roads safe over the New Year's holiday weekend.More
Bradford Health Services is working to keep the roads safe over the New Year's holiday weekend.More
Many may think putting on a heavier coat will do the trick to keep them warm in the frigid temperatures, but Josh Legg, of Rock Creek Outfitters, says it's best to have a layering system.More
Many may think putting on a heavier coat will do the trick to keep them warm in the frigid temperatures, but Josh Legg, of Rock Creek Outfitters, says it's best to have a layering system.More
Chattanooga Police are working a multi-vehicle wreck in the 8400 block of East Brainerd Road Saturday morning.More
Chattanooga Police are working a multi-vehicle wreck in the 8400 block of East Brainerd Road Saturday morning.More