Joker the dog survives 8-day airport, city adventure

By Associated Press
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Joker the dog had one heckuva Christmas adventure.

Joker's owner, Summer Burgos, flew him to Florida on Dec. 21 to live with family while she trains in the Navy. As soon as Burgos' mother-in-law opened the crate at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the 2-year-old Canaan bolted past her. For eight days, in a strange city, Joker roamed the streets.

On Christmas Eve, the Sun Sentinel reports that Joker was spotted near some shops in Fort Lauderdale. A few days later, a group of neighbors in Dania Beach finally rescued Joker - about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the airport.

Using information from his tags, they got in touch with Burgos. Joker got a checkup at a veterinarian's office before going home to Burgos' family, starting another new adventure.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

