The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Florida has some of the nation's deadliest roads, but it is one of the last states to not fully ban texting while driving.

Texting ban may soon be enforced on Florida's deadly roads

The daughter of Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner has died after a weeklong hospital stay for a heart attack.

The brother-in-law of Martin Luther King Jr. and a founding member of The Martin Luther King Center for Nonviolent Social Change has died.

Officials say New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, killing 12 people and sending other residents scrambling down fire escapes to safety.

A Republican lawmaker says it's time to pick the winner in a bitterly contested race that could decide the balance of power in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Two security guards were fatally shot Saturday while investigating a disturbance in a room at a hotel-casino and the alleged shooter is facing critical injuries after turning the gun on himself.

The Justice Department is putting its attempt to ban transgender military enlistment on hold.

New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.

Authorities say an employee walked into a Los Angeles-area law firm and shot two men, killing one and injuring one.

A law enforcement official says police in Los Angeles have arrested a man they suspect made a hoax phone call that resulted in a fatal police shooting in Kansas.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Joker the dog had one heckuva Christmas adventure.

Joker's owner, Summer Burgos, flew him to Florida on Dec. 21 to live with family while she trains in the Navy. As soon as Burgos' mother-in-law opened the crate at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the 2-year-old Canaan bolted past her. For eight days, in a strange city, Joker roamed the streets.

On Christmas Eve, the Sun Sentinel reports that Joker was spotted near some shops in Fort Lauderdale. A few days later, a group of neighbors in Dania Beach finally rescued Joker - about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the airport.

Using information from his tags, they got in touch with Burgos. Joker got a checkup at a veterinarian's office before going home to Burgos' family, starting another new adventure.

