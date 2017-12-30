AAA and Budweiser team up to get impaired drivers home safely

AAA and Budweiser are partnering together to make sure that all motorists get home safely this weekend.

Though they advise that people plan ahead and designate someone to drive them, AAA wants everyone to know they are here for those who need them.

“New Year’s Eve is always our busiest night of the year for Tow to Go,” Amy Stracke, Managing Director of Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and Executive Director for the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation, said. “We love being there to protect all motorists, but we would still rather see more motorists planning ahead so the holidays can be safer for everyone.”

The guidelines for Tow to Go are:

Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Free and available to AAA members and non-members

Tow to Go is provided in the Tennessee Valley is provided in both Tennessee and Georgia

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 to request a ride

“The Tow to Go program is an effective way to promote the use of Designated Drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Katja Zastrow, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to help keep our roads safe.”

Tow to Go has been around for almost 20 years.

"Tow to Go will reach a significant milestone this Sunday night by removing its 25,000th impaired driver from roads across the Southeast and Midwest," a AAA spokesperson said.

Tow to Go will be available until 6:00 am Tuesday, January 2nd.