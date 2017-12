Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting.

Around 5:20 am, CPD officers responded to a local hospital where they were told a person had arrived with a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old William Jamal Harris. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Harris refused to speak with investigators about the incident.

The location of the shooting is unknown.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the CPD at (423) 698-2525.