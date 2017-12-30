UPDATE: CPD working multi-vehicle wreck on East Brainerd Rd.

EAST BRAINERD, TN (WRCB) -
UPDATE: One person is in stable condition following Saturday morning's wreck on East Brainerd Road.
According to a CPD spokesperson, "an off-duty police officer pulled the victim out of the car when it caught fire."
The victim was given CPR by another officer, who also called medics for the victim.
Channel 3 will keep you updated on this story.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are working a multi-vehicle wreck in the 8400 block of East Brained Road.
According to dispatch, at least one person received CPR on scene.
The first call came in around 9:30 am Saturday morning.
This is a developing story.