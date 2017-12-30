UPDATE: CPD working multi-vehicle wreck on East Brainerd Rd. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: CPD working multi-vehicle wreck on East Brainerd Rd.

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
EAST BRAINERD, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: One person is in stable condition following Saturday morning's wreck on East Brainerd Road.

According to a CPD spokesperson, "an off-duty police officer pulled the victim out of the car when it caught fire."

The victim was given CPR by another officer, who also called medics for the victim.

Channel 3 will keep you updated on this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are working a multi-vehicle wreck in the 8400 block of East Brained Road. 

According to dispatch, at least one person received CPR on scene.

The first call came in around 9:30 am Saturday morning.

This is a developing story.

