UPDATE: CPD working multi-vehicle wreck on East Brainerd Rd.

UPDATE: One person is in stable condition following Saturday morning's wreck on East Brainerd Road.

According to a CPD spokesperson, "an off-duty police officer pulled the victim out of the car when it caught fire."

The victim was given CPR by another officer, who also called medics for the victim.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are working a multi-vehicle wreck in the 8400 block of East Brained Road.

According to dispatch, at least one person received CPR on scene.

The first call came in around 9:30 am Saturday morning.

