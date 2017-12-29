What the Tech? Cyber snoopers

Smart home devices are reaching a high saturation point in the United States. Consumers are

purchasing and installing wireless cameras, door locks, doorbells, garage door openers and

devices that control thermostats. While these devices are helpful and convenient, they also a

pose a privacy and safety risk.

The devices themselves are not always to blame; the home's WiFi router is at the crux of the

problem. The router connects to the device that brings the internet into the home, then

distributes the internet signal throughout the house. Smart home devices then connect to the

WiFi router.

The problem arises when the owners of the router neglect taking the step of resetting the

router's password and username. All routers are set to a default username and password out of

the box. Often it is "username" and the name of the router. Manufacturers often use the same

default settings for all of their routers and post those on its website so consumers will find them

easily. If the new owner of the router doesn't change both the username and password a hacker

can go online, search for default settings and log-in to the home WiFi network.

Hackers then can watch from their computer no matter where they are in the world. Those

live-streams are also posted on the internet for anyone else to see. There are several websites

where hackers add the live-streams that can air for days without the homeowner's knowledge.

So what do you to protect yourself and your privacy? Before plugging in any new device check

to see if it requires a username and password. If it does change it to something you're not using

on another device. If you haven't checked your WiFi router or have never changed the settings,

do that or have someone you trust do it for you. The way to check is if you're required to enter a

password when anyone signs in to your home's Wi-Fi. Common default usernames and

passwords are "username" and "admin" and common passwords are the word "Password" or

the name of the manufacturer of the router.

Hackers, of course, are hoping you ignore this. There's a small chance but they may be watching

you read this.