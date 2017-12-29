HazMat crews cleaning up small oil spill at Smoky Mtn. Transfer in Bradley Co.

Hamilton County HazMat crews are responding to a small oil spill in Bradley County Friday afternoon.

The spill happened at Smoky Mountain Transfer in Charleston on the Hiwassee River.

Bradley County Emergency Services Manager Shawn Fairbanks tells Channel 3, a large excavator busted a hydrologic line and caused the spill.

Fairbanks says less than five gallons of eco-friendly oil spilled into the river.

HazMat crews are working to clean up the spill using water boons.

No injuries have been reported.

