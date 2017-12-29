HazMat crews cleaning up small oil spill at Smoky Mtn. Transfer - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HazMat crews cleaning up small oil spill at Smoky Mtn. Transfer in Bradley Co.

Posted: Updated:
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Hamilton County HazMat crews are responding to a small oil spill in Bradley County Friday afternoon.

The spill happened at Smoky Mountain Transfer in Charleston on the Hiwassee River.

Bradley County Emergency Services Manager Shawn Fairbanks tells Channel 3, a large excavator busted a hydrologic line and caused the spill.

Fairbanks says less than five gallons of eco-friendly oil spilled into the river.

HazMat crews are working to clean up the spill using water boons.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.