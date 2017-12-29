The Latest: Cold causing delays for Boston's transit system

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning carMore
Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aidMore
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.More
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeMore
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteMore
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More
