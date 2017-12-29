Volkswagen working on smaller version of Atlas SUV - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Volkswagen working on smaller version of Atlas SUV

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

After the 2017 debut of the Chattanooga-built Volkswagen Atlas SUV, automotive trade journals say that the German automaker will add a two-row, five seat version of the vehicle.

“We decided the Atlas will get a slightly lower-positioned five-seater, with nice, coupe-ish styling, [but the] same dimensions,” Volkswagen Group of America CEO Hinrich Woebcken confirmed to Automotive News.

A two-row Volkswagen Atlas could help fill the void left by the now-discontinued Touareg, which was introduced in the states for the 2004 model year.

MotorTrend explains that VW is also making changes to their Tiguan lines, the smaller-footprint compact SUV that slots in below the Atlas in the product line.

The new Tiguan offers option three-row seating plan, but another model is expected to offer a two-row seat configuration.

It's not yet clear where the smaller Atlas will be built and what market the SUV will be positioned to serve.

