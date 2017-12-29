Former Sequatchie Co. school board chairman arrested for threatening to shoot clerk

A former school board chairman of Sequatchie County schools was arrested for threatening to shoot a store clerk.

The incident happened on December 1, at Staples in Chattanooga.

According to the incident report, 65-year-old Charles W. Rollins threatened to get his gun from his truck and shoot the clerk when she refused to price match an item for $4.00.

Rollins left the store and police were called.

The report says police identified Rollins using information from witnesses and security camera footage.

Rollins was arrested on an assault charge on December 28.

Channel 3's records show Rollins was chairman of the Sequatchie County school board as late as 2015.

Rollins is scheduled for court on January 22.

