UPDATE: Members of the Violent Crime Unit investigating East 4th Street shooting

Photo by WRCB reporter Kate Smith. CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
UPDATE: Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating Friday's shooting on the 1800 block of East 4th Street.
A spokesperson for the CPD said that the victim, 42-year-old Broderick Autry, was taken to the hospital by a privately owned vehicle.
Autry told investigators at the hospital that he was shot by a passing vehicle while standing outside a house.
If you have any information that can help officers find the shooter call Chattanooga police at (423) 698-2525.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have closed a portion of East 4th Street to investigate a reported shooting Friday morning.
According to the Hamilton County 911 call log, a shooting was reported at 11:39 am at a home in the 1800 block of E. 4th Street.
Chattanooga police confirm a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital but could not say where the person was shot.
A person inside the home where the shooting reportedly occurred tells Channel 3, someone was shot but everyone is okay.
Police have closed E. 4th Street at North Hawthorne Street.
Details are limited at this time. Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.