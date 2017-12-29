UPDATE: Members of the Violent Crime Unit investigating East 4th Street shooting

UPDATE: Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating Friday's shooting on the 1800 block of East 4th Street.

A spokesperson for the CPD said that the victim, 42-year-old Broderick Autry, was taken to the hospital by a privately owned vehicle.

Autry told investigators at the hospital that he was shot by a passing vehicle while standing outside a house.

If you have any information that can help officers find the shooter call Chattanooga police at (423) 698-2525.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have closed a portion of East 4th Street to investigate a reported shooting Friday morning.

According to the Hamilton County 911 call log, a shooting was reported at 11:39 am at a home in the 1800 block of E. 4th Street.

Chattanooga police confirm a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital but could not say where the person was shot.

A person inside the home where the shooting reportedly occurred tells Channel 3, someone was shot but everyone is okay.

Police have closed E. 4th Street at North Hawthorne Street.

