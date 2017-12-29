Florida fugitive captured in Tennessee after attempting to electrocute wife

A Florida fugitive wanted for allegedly booby-trapping his estranged wife's home in an attempt to electrocute her has been captured in Knoxville, authorities said.

Michael Scott Wilson, 32, is awaiting extradition after being taken into custody by Knoxville police Thursday in connection with what Flagler County, Fla., Sheriff Rick Staly called "one of the most bizarre domestic violence cases I have seen in my career."

Flagler County sheriff's deputies responded to a Palm Coast, Fla., home Tuesday after Wilson's father-in-law contacted authorities about a suspicious warning Wilson had made about being careful not to let a child touch the front door.

"Once on the scene, deputies observed that the front door appeared to be barricaded and there were burn marks near the door handle," according to a Flagler County Sheriff's Office news release.