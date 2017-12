UPDATE: A man has lost his life after a deadly house fire Friday morning. The man was pulled from the duplex on Plaza Hills Drive in Hixson.

BREAKING: The man firefighters pulled out of this burning home in Hixson has died. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/yUIqWsJ70e — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) December 29, 2017

The call to the fire department came in around 7:00am. A group of women and their children were able to escape the blaze safely.

The home sustained significant damage. The building's roof began to collapse when firefighters arrived, with flames shooting into the air.

The extremely cold weather is making the firefighter's job of battling the fire more difficult.

Just spoke with woman in her car watching fight fighters work. She said she lived in one side of the duplex and a man lived on the other. She said she and her family was able to get out as flames came in on her side. Says she saw crews doing CPR on man before ambulance took him. pic.twitter.com/0LUwwVkx6s — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) December 29, 2017

