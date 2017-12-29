Chilly through Saturday, and a cold start for 2018

Good Friday! We are a little more comfortable this morning with temps a little warmer and winds a little lighter. Today and tomorrow will actually be cool, but tolerable with lows in the mid to upper 20s and highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday is when we see the cold, Arctic air spilling in. Sunday morning we will start at 25 in Chattanooga with a blustery high of only 39. Winds will increase through the day blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. For your New Year's Eve, we will be dropping through the 20s Sunday night culminating with a temperature of 23 at midnight. If you combine the north winds it will feel like about 15 degrees through the evening. While ringing in 2018, remember to protect the pipes to avoid a wet mess on January 1.

Monday will be uncomfortable to say the least. We will start at 19 in the morning and only make it to 32 in the afternoon. Winds will blow from the north at 10-15 mph giving the air a nice bite as you are walking out and about.

Tuesday will be even colder in the morning with lows in the low to mid-teens. Tuesday afternoon will reach 36.

The rest of the week will see bursts of reinforcing cold air keeping highs temps in the upper 30s and low 40s and lows near 20 through at least NEXT Saturday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

FRIDAY