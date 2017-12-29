Body of toddler who died in 2001 exhumed for 2nd autopsy

PLEASANTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The body of a 15-month-old boy who died in 2001 has been exhumed for a second autopsy after his mother decided to stop fighting the exhumation earlier this month.

WTVF-TV reports that Jeffry Kelton Skaggs' body was exhumed Wednesday, as prosecutors look to determine how he died.

His death from a severe skull fracture was ruled an accident and his family said he had fallen off the bed and hit his head. Other medical professionals believed his skull fracture wasn't consistent with a fall. X-ray and CT scans will help determine if his death was a homicide.

District Attorney General Brent Cooper reopened the investigation in 2014. Jason Whatley, an attorney for Skaggs' mother Brandy Eddlemon, says she decided to agree to the exhumation after setting aside her emotions.

Information from: WTVF-TV, http://www.newschannel5.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.