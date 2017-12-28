THP releases New Year's weekend plan to keep roads safe

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) will conduct an aggressive traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2017 New Year’s Eve Holiday period beginning Friday, December 29th, at 6:00 pm and concluding Monday, January 1st, at 11:59 pm.

State troopers will perform saturation patrols, bar/tavern checks as well as a seat belt, sobriety and driver license checkpoints during the holiday. All of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have troopers working to ensure a safe holiday as we conclude 2017.

These actions allow law enforcement officials to seek out those who are suspected to be impaired drivers. This campaign is aimed at deterring impaired driving and reducing fatal crashes on Tennessee roadways.



“The goal of the THP is to keep everyone who is traveling on Tennessee roadways safe,” Colonel Tracy Trott said. “We will not tolerate impaired drivers. State troopers will aggressively enforce the drinking and driving law.”



During last year’s New Year’s Holiday period, five people were killed in five traffic crashes on Tennessee roads. Of the five vehicular fatalities, three were vehicle occupants and two were pedestrians. Alcohol was involved in two of the traffic deaths, while two of the three vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seat belts.

State troopers have arrested 7,323 individuals for DUI from January 1st through December 24st, 2017. In 2016, the number of arrests made during that time was 7,799.



“Our department will be working diligently to ensure our roads are safe,” Commissioner David W. Purkey said. “This holiday weekend, we hope you will enjoy time with your family and friends as you ring in the New Year. Please choose a sober driver to get home safely.”

Statewide sobriety and driver license checkpoints for the upcoming holiday are available on online .

Please buckle up and do not drink and drive.