City spokesman: At least 6 dead in Bronx building fire

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

As deep freeze sets in, people urged to help most vulnerable

Officials say New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, killing 12 people and sending other residents scrambling down fire escapes to safety.

A reused SpaceX rocket has carried 10 satellites into space from California, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder.

Starfish are making a comeback on the West Coast, four years after a mysterious syndrome killed millions.

An international conservation group has listed snowy owls as vulnerable to extinction over worries that climate change is threatening their main prey.

This was the year scientists proved they could doctor DNA to successfully treat diseases.

NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless, who was the first person to fly freely and untethered in space, has died at age 80.

Two tech entrepreneurs, including a man who invested in the film studio that made the "Twilight" movies, have been convicted of fraud in New York.

Vanity Fair is trying to defuse criticism of a video mocking Hillary Clinton and her presidential aspirations.

Legendary 'Goodfellas' robbery comes back to haunt 82-year-old mobster as he's sentenced to 8 years in prison for unrelated road rage arson; judge cites infamous 1978 heist at Lufthansa cargo terminal at Kennedy Airport.

NEW YORK (AP) - At least six people died and more were seriously injured Thursday in a fire that broke out in an apartment building on a frigid night in the Bronx, according to a spokesman for New York City's mayor.

The blaze was in a five-story building, a block from the grounds of the Bronx Zoo. A spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, Eric Phillips, said there were six fatalities but the eventual death toll was still uncertain.

About 170 firefighters worked in bone-chilling cold, just 15 degrees, to rescue people from the building.

The mayor planned to head to the scene, Phillips said.

Photographs and video of the building seemed to show that the fire, which was reported just before 7 p.m., appeared to be under control. No smoke or flames were visible but windows on the third floor were smashed and blackened.

One of the deadliest fires in recent memory happened elsewhere in the Bronx in 2007. Nine children and one adult died in a blaze sparked by a space heater.

